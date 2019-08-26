Paradigm Capital Management Raised Its Position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) as Share Price Rose; Ehealth (EHTH) Shareholder Par Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $10.61 Million as Shares Rose

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 171,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 531,142 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11M, down from 702,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 51,094 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 397,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 950,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 96,041 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Susquehanna Int Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 25,077 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Private Management Grp Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% stake. Cna Financial invested in 0.19% or 100,570 shares. Secor Cap Advisors L P, New York-based fund reported 102,019 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). New York-based Loews Corp has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). 735,007 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Millennium Management Limited Liability accumulated 38,453 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Mackenzie has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt reported 84,823 shares.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 85,035 shares to 33,965 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 25,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,473 shares, and cut its stake in Huttig Building (NASDAQ:HBP).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $210,095 activity. 2,000 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares with value of $210,095 were bought by WOLF DALE B.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers accumulated 349,096 shares. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Oberweis Asset stated it has 12,500 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Company reported 1.46% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 2.92 million are owned by Blackrock. Us Bancshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 36 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 1,808 were reported by Ameritas Prtn. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Jane Street Gp Ltd reported 0% stake. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.05% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fil Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Archon Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 12,100 shares. Kbc Nv holds 41,134 shares.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 657,468 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $23.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).