Paradigm Capital Management Raised Its Enersys (ENS) Stake; Mutualfirst Financial (MFSF)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Mutualfirst Financial Inc (MFSF) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 21 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 14 reduced and sold holdings in Mutualfirst Financial Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 4.09 million shares, up from 4.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mutualfirst Financial Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased Enersys (ENS) stake by 4.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Capital Management Inc acquired 15,000 shares as Enersys (ENS)’s stock declined 1.20%. The Paradigm Capital Management Inc holds 358,900 shares with $23.39 million value, up from 343,900 last quarter. Enersys now has $2.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 312,577 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) stake by 85,035 shares to 33,965 valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) stake by 126,700 shares and now owns 531,200 shares. Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) was reduced too.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $257.75 million. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.15 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 6.23% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. for 715,773 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 262,894 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.69% invested in the company for 549,995 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Kessler Investment Group Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 4,799 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4,950 activity.

Analysts await MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. MFSF’s profit will be $5.81 million for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by MutualFirst Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.03% EPS growth.