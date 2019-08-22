Paradigm Capital Management Position in Nn (NNBR) Has Raised by $2.45 Million as Stock Value Declined; Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Lifted Stake by $12.65 Million as Share Price Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nn Inc. (NNBR) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 349,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nn Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 85,906 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS VICE-CHAIR OF EXECUTIVE BOARD FOR A TERM OF FOUR YEARS; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 09/05/2018 – NN Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Nn, Inc.’s Announcement To Acquire Paragon Medical, Inc. Is A Strategic Credit Positive — B2 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unaffected; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – DEAL FOR $375 MLN IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – CURRENT TERM OF APPOINTMENT OF DELFIN RUEDA ENDS ON 31 MAY 2018; 30/05/2018 – NN GROUP RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of NN, Inc. (NNBR) on Behalf of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.60M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 194,105 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 958,473 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $192.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 172,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,328 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 878,577 are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 1,896 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fin has 4,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baker Bros Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 83,900 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,109 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Millennium Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 58,384 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% stake. Natixis accumulated 5,680 shares. Group One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Parametric Port Limited Liability reported 23,994 shares stake. Swiss State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 79,800 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,744 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc owns 1,213 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $25,950 activity.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,500 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NASDAQ:NATR) by 36,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,244 shares, and cut its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH).