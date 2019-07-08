Paradigm Capital Management Maintains Holding in Vocera Communications (VCRA); As V F (VFC) Market Value Rose, American Trust Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 411,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 1,674 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Announces First Quarter Revenue of $40.2 million; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,765 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 30,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.03. About 18,136 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $1.75 million activity. Spencer Justin sold 5,000 shares worth $151,550. Another trade for 1,990 shares valued at $60,317 was sold by Carlen Douglas Alan. O’KEEFE SHARON also sold $326,242 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) shares. LANG BRENT D. sold $402,166 worth of stock. 4,200 Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) shares with value of $162,237 were sold by HILLEBRAND JEFF.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 616,616 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 366,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millrace Asset Group Incorporated reported 78,602 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Capital World Invsts has 0.01% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Broadview Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 57,625 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Lc owns 359,501 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.02% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0.31% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 223,908 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Pembroke Mgmt Limited has 0.71% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Charles Schwab Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 174,570 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 300,648 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 9,927 shares. Redwood Investments Limited Liability stated it has 382,916 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 46,546 shares. Great Lakes Advisors holds 0.06% or 89,330 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. Another trade for 8,894 shares valued at $759,462 was sold by MEAGHER LAURA C. $1.04M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN on Monday, January 28.

