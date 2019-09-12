Paradigm Capital Management Lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Holding By $18.89 Million; ITRONICS (ITRO) Shorts Down By 58.33%

ITRONICS INC (OTCMKTS:ITRO) had a decrease of 58.33% in short interest. ITRO’s SI was 500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 58.33% from 1,200 shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 0 days are for ITRONICS INC (OTCMKTS:ITRO)’s short sellers to cover ITRO’s short positions. It closed at $0.54 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) stake by 57.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 858,700 shares as Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS)’s stock rose 56.21%. The Paradigm Capital Management Inc holds 642,100 shares with $14.70M value, down from 1.50M last quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solu now has $2.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 521,372 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Cap Investors has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Retail Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Cypress Cap Mgmt Llc (Wy) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 500 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 678,771 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 179,949 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Heartland Incorporated owns 539,399 shares. Geode Limited Liability Co owns 1.19 million shares. Lpl Finance Lc has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Sandler Cap Management reported 304,750 shares stake. Montag A & Assocs invested 0.06% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Macquarie Gru accumulated 169,758 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 146,595 are owned by Quantitative Invest Management Limited Com. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 28,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 9,789 shares.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) stake by 26,800 shares to 67,200 valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ribbon Communications Inc stake by 463,300 shares and now owns 3.26M shares. Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was raised too.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.41 million for 123.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.