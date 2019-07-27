Paradigm Capital Management Lifted Stake in Vocera Communications (VCRA); Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Stake in General Electric (GE) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 411,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.35% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 3.07 million shares traded or 730.49% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 100,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE: DEAL EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ HOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 28/03/2018 – Investors Plot a GE Rescue, Starring Warren Buffett — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Renewable Energy Rev $1.65B; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS finds buyer for wind portfolio interest

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $211,867 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $151,550 was sold by Spencer Justin.

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Vocera Introduces New Wearable Smartbadge Purpose-Built for Healthcare – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Vocera Communications (VCRA) PT Raised to $23 at HC Wainwright, CORRECTION – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “First Vocera Smartbadge Delivered to Long-time Healthcare Customer – Business Wire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vocera -19.7% amid weak guidance, analyst cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NASDAQ:NATR) by 36,279 shares to 900,244 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 25,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,473 shares, and cut its stake in Foundation Building Materials.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,156 shares to 413,598 shares, valued at $18.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN).

