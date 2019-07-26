Paradigm Capital Management Increases Holding in Ensign Group (ENSG); Brave Asset Management Has Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $495,760

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) by 78.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 154,461 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 6,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 35,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 8.83M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Inc has 3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 101,881 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0.01% or 7,196 shares in its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,990 shares. Mcrae Management Incorporated invested in 29,599 shares or 1% of the stock. Hills Bancorp And Trust Company has 1.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,890 shares. Loeb Prtn accumulated 150 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 15,482 were reported by Argyle Cap Management Inc. Capstone Advsrs invested in 0.07% or 89,989 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18,184 shares. Mechanics Savings Bank Department holds 2.52% or 137,038 shares. Rothschild Capital Prns Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr stated it has 21,311 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Co reported 165,136 shares.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,664 shares to 3,164 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,804 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Lp invested in 3,790 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc has invested 0.18% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,438 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 410,616 shares. Randolph Communication has 87,812 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 112,892 shares. Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Limited Com has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Jupiter Asset Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 196,635 shares. Affinity Investment Llc owns 13,424 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 70,531 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Liability Ny invested 1.36% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,205 shares. James Rech holds 0.05% or 13,745 shares.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings by 663,100 shares to 789,900 shares, valued at $17.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 71,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $913,036 activity.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Memory Care Community – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Ensign Group (ENSG) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ensign Group (ENSG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Ensign Group Acquires Utah Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.