Paradigm Capital Management Increased Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Stake by $3.18 Million; Valuation Rose; Ejf Capital Stake in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Has Boosted by $12.71 Million

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 3342.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 794,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 818,319 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, up from 23,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 910,917 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 397,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 950,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 390,460 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 48,318 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0% or 38,453 shares in its portfolio. Cna holds 100,570 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Renaissance Tech Lc has 124,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust LP owns 226,280 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 17,901 shares. Frontier Limited owns 6.80M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 507,070 shares. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 324 shares. Carlyle Group Lp stated it has 9.77% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Element Cap Limited Liability holds 23,493 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 180,503 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NASDAQ:NATR) by 36,279 shares to 900,244 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,100 shares, and cut its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT).

