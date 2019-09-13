Paradigm Capital Management Increased By $4.66 Million Its Calix (CALX) Holding; Proassurance (PRA) Shorts Decreased By 9.38%

Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) had a decrease of 9.38% in short interest. PRA’s SI was 831,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.38% from 917,200 shares previously. With 301,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)’s short sellers to cover PRA’s short positions. The SI to Proassurance Corporation’s float is 1.58%. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 65,265 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference; 13/04/2018 – ProAssurance: Board Nominates Kedrick Adkins Jr. for Election to Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased Calix Inc (CALX) stake by 969.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradigm Capital Management Inc acquired 775,982 shares as Calix Inc (CALX)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Paradigm Capital Management Inc holds 855,982 shares with $5.62 million value, up from 80,000 last quarter. Calix Inc now has $357.02 million valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 91,557 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cl; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network; 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) stake by 715,100 shares to 739,500 valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) stake by 506,094 shares and now owns 1.11M shares. R1 Rcm Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative, Pennsylvania’s First to Deliver High Speed Broadband, Goes All in on Fiber With Calix – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calix to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Needmore? It is Covered, Just Like Everyone from Earth to Muleshoe Thanks to Five Area Telephone and their Ultimate Wi-Fi Launch – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Calix Broadband Performance Testing Service Accelerates WesTel Systems Toward CAF Compliance – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mahaska Communication Group Revitalizes Rural Iowa Communities With Broadband Service on Calix AXOS Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold CALX shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 0.17% more from 30.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). D E Shaw & stated it has 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 636,005 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 3,092 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 86,700 shares. Paradigm New York holds 0.51% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) or 855,982 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 108,074 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 31,290 shares. Product Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 168,463 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn has 302,627 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited reported 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). 26,572 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems.

Among 2 analysts covering ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ProAssurance has $45 highest and $3300 lowest target. $39’s average target is -3.68% below currents $40.49 stock price. ProAssurance had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, May 20 by Wood. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, April 10 with “Market Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold ProAssurance Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 43.76 million shares or 0.65% more from 43.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 26,300 shares. Quantbot Technology L P has invested 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 0.01% or 8,383 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Eulav Asset holds 58,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 129,227 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Graham And Inv Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.62% or 158,410 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 72,177 shares. 9,820 are held by Everence Capital Management. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp holds 148,021 shares. Boston Partners has invested 0.03% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 337,312 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 287,698 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.02% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA).

