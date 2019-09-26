Paradigm Capital Management Increased Atricure (ATRC) Holding; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Position By $315,252

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 37.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc acquired 11,259 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc holds 41,147 shares with $1.19 million value, up from 29,888 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $271.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 18.01M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 6.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over `sham’ appraisals; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased Atricure Inc (ATRC) stake by 66.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradigm Capital Management Inc acquired 26,800 shares as Atricure Inc (ATRC)’s stock rose 8.42%. The Paradigm Capital Management Inc holds 67,200 shares with $2.01 million value, up from 40,400 last quarter. Atricure Inc now has $970.72 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 75,269 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 9.93% above currents $29.2 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wood downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $2900 target in Friday, September 6 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, June 18.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Becker Capital Management invested in 8,769 shares. Howard Cap stated it has 38,304 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The New York-based Natl Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Comerica National Bank holds 0.48% or 2.07 million shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 31,709 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 4,686 shares. New York-based Assoc New York has invested 1.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tower Limited (Trc) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 2.12M shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd invested in 0.02% or 18,124 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 9,957 shares stake. Us Savings Bank De reported 6.25M shares stake. Amer Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 8,479 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 2.05 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AtriCure has $37 highest and $35 lowest target. $36’s average target is 46.46% above currents $24.58 stock price. AtriCure had 2 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, April 2.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $12,430 activity. 500 shares valued at $12,430 were bought by GROVES REGINA E on Thursday, September 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold ATRC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 3.89% more from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 37,000 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Trexquant Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,597 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa invested 0.12% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 11,400 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 975 shares. Macquarie Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 172,327 shares. Amer Interest Inc stated it has 23,595 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Service reported 10,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4,623 shares. Charles Schwab reported 0% stake. Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 204,950 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) or 724,606 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 924,873 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.