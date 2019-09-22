Paradigm Capital Management Holds Position in Kirkland’s (KIRK); Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Increased Holding by $305,370

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) by 27.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 295,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.62% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirkland’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 3.17 million shares traded or 361.75% up from the average. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 EPS 50c-EPS 60c; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 Sales Up 3%-5%; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Cravath M&A litigator Goldstein leaves for Kirkland & Ellis; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees 20 to 25 New Store Openings and 10 to 15 Store Closings in FY18; 22/05/2018 – West Kirkland Reports 43m of 3.40 grams per tonne at surface Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Kirkland’s And Trisha Yearwood Launch Exclusive Collection; 05/04/2018 – West Kirkland Reports New Target Outlined with Surface Gold Values Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 26/04/2018 – Common Sense: Law Partner Trades Cravath for Kirkland in Sign of Legal Star System’s Rise

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 34,047 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, up from 31,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 1.26M shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VTV) by 22,403 shares to 167,290 shares, valued at $18.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY) by 1,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,709 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 225,537 shares. 696 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. The Quebec – Canada-based Presima has invested 7.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 4,610 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp has 34,993 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd has invested 0.21% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.1% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Forte Ltd Llc Adv owns 0.38% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 10,179 shares. Savings Bank reported 3,195 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advsr has invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 77 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.04% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company holds 1,304 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold KIRK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 15.07 million shares or 13.58% more from 13.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock owns 1.56 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 500 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 153,322 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 5,677 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 4,645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability holds 0% or 168,220 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset accumulated 1,786 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 177,417 shares. Ls Investment Lc invested in 0% or 500 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 13,700 shares. American Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1,613 shares. 250,000 were reported by Us Bank & Trust De. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 118,400 shares to 191,900 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) by 284,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $340,218 activity. Another trade for 42,918 shares valued at $101,218 was bought by Woodward Steven C.

