Paradigm Capital Management Holding in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Has Lifted by $369,560; Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Cut Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $469,906 as Share Value Declined

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 8,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $96.96. About 1.39M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 07/05/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 36,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 127,970 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4,685 shares to 11,701 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,258 shares. Cap Inv Advisors Ltd accumulated 2,175 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 10,822 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lumina Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Indiana Tru Invest Mngmt owns 14,781 shares. Everett Harris Ca owns 9,620 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 74,734 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser owns 51 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Korea Invest holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 822,351 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 12,125 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 95,370 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 5,278 shares. Oaktop Mngmt Ii LP stated it has 40.9% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 0% or 3,206 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,390 shares. Paradigm Cap Management New York holds 1.46% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 40,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). State Street accumulated 0% or 1.27M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.50M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Smith Graham And Invest Advisors LP has 1.12M shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 47,450 shares. 13,390 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 265,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 15,109 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company invested in 10,046 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 16,800 shares. Chicago Equity Llc holds 0% or 10,365 shares.

