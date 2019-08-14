Paradigm Capital Management Has Upped Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Position by $369,560; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding by $396,768 as Stock Value Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 36,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 172,708 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 8,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 43,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 51,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 16.46 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/05/2018 – The biggest risk to the bond market is not 3 percent yields: Wells Fargo (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s 36% Pay Increase Criticized by Senator Warren; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES `VERY HEALTHY CUSHION’ VS. ASSET CAP: BLINDE; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6,715 shares to 55,190 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 470,032 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 0% or 12,420 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 27,269 shares. 71,100 are held by Swiss Bankshares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 42,000 shares. 48,400 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Com has 11,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 223,782 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Management. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 73,366 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 6,179 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 475,981 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 16,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 38,872 shares. Frontier Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.88M shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 92,562 shares to 259,943 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.