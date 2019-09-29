Paradigm Capital Management Has Trimmed Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Crestwood Advisors Holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Increased by $26.28 Million as Stock Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 506,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.38 million, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 454,285 shares traded or 20.46% up from the average. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 2730.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 189,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 196,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.37M, up from 6,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UCTT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.80 million shares or 4.51% less from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) or 10,800 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 265,100 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Needham Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 152,000 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Stifel Corp stated it has 13,483 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Principal Fin Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). 2,284 are owned by Advisory Network Llc. Blackrock invested in 5.92 million shares. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 213,044 shares. Parkside Bankshares & Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 91 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability owns 15,000 shares.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 29,300 shares to 388,200 shares, valued at $26.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 26,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.33M for 22.64 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 12,323 shares to 242,364 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 16,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,073 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cookson Peirce & Co Incorporated reported 5,341 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 116,905 were reported by River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp. Sns Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 30,359 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt Inc reported 29,386 shares. Community & Investment Company holds 1.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 72,730 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney Com owns 1,866 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd holds 0.03% or 6,865 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP stated it has 94,803 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt invested in 32,537 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 10,600 shares. 15,365 are held by Rmb Ltd Liability Company. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iat Reinsurance Ltd has 43,488 shares.

