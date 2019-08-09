Paradigm Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NATR) Holding by $326,511; Earnest Partners Increased Its Casella Waste (CWST) Holding

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NATR) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 36,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.11% . The institutional investor held 900,244 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 936,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nature’s Sunshine Products In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 22,507 shares traded or 82.20% up from the average. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) has risen 10.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NATR News: 10/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine 1Q EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Products CEO Gregory Probert to Retire; 14/03/2018 NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC NATR.O SEES FY 2017 SHR LOSS $0.66 TO $0.71; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – ON MAY 25, APPOINTED RICHARD D. MOSS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Sees 4Q Loss/Shr 90c-Loss 95c; 01/05/2018 – NATR:PROBERT TO HELP IN TRANSITIONING HIS CEO ROLE TO SUCCESSOR; 01/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Products Commences CEO Transition Plan Following Retirement Announcement of CEO; 01/05/2018 – NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS BEGINS CEO TRANSITION PLAN FOLLOWING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATR); 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Casella Waste (CWST) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 37,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.95 million, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 239,559 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL; 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,561 shares to 570,917 shares, valued at $42.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 174,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,614 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $720,956 activity.

