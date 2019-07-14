Paradigm Capital Management Has Raised Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Position by $3.18 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Rose, Holder Oppenheimer & Company Has Trimmed by $499,737 Its Position

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 645,388 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.84M, down from 654,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 397,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 950,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 358,115 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 63,052 shares to 133,864 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Signal Says Buy The Dip on this Blue Chip – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Slack Goes Public Today: 5 Things to Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 71,200 shares to 310,300 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.