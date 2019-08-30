Paradigm Capital Management Has Raised Nn (NNBR) Position By $2.45 Million; Epoch Investment Partners Has Increased Entergy New (ETR) Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased Nn Inc. (NNBR) stake by 19.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Capital Management Inc acquired 349,729 shares as Nn Inc. (NNBR)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Paradigm Capital Management Inc holds 2.14 million shares with $16.04 million value, up from 1.79 million last quarter. Nn Inc. now has $264.79M valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 302,698 shares traded or 28.27% up from the average. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 22/05/2018 – The U.S. may be close to the peak of its earnings cycle, but earnings still have room to climb, according to asset manager NN Investment Partners; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nn, Cfr At B3 Stable Rating Outlook; 21/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PMG INTERMEDIATE HOLDING CORPORATION, PARENT COMPANY OF PARAGON MEDICAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ NN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNBR); 04/04/2018 – NN INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – REAPPOINTMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE AFTER NOTIFICATION OF GENERAL MEETING AT AGM; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV: NN GROUP APPOINTMENTS IN EXEC AND SPVY BOARDS; 19/03/2018 – NN INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.3% Position in NN

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Entergy Corp New (ETR) stake by 10.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc acquired 243,048 shares as Entergy Corp New (ETR)’s stock rose 10.15%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 2.64 million shares with $252.49M value, up from 2.40 million last quarter. Entergy Corp New now has $22.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 717,033 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – NRC ISSUES CONFIRMATORY ORDER TO ENTERGY; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS RIVER BEND NUCLEAR REACTOR IN LOUISIANA: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR RAISED TO 100% FROM 92%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold NNBR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.97 million shares or 4.49% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 32,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,791 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 31,600 shares. Markston Int Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Paradigm Mngmt Ny owns 2.14 million shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 75,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 14,902 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Guyasuta Inv Advisors has invested 0.09% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). 28,174 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 15,526 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). 21,900 were reported by Jump Trading Lc.

More notable recent NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NN, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NN appoints Thomas Debyle as new CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “NN, Inc. (NNBR) Announces Thomas DeByle as New CFO – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on NN’s Q2 results; lowers FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NN, Inc. to Close Facility in Fairfield, Ohio – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NN Inc has $16 highest and $9 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 100.00% above currents $6.25 stock price. NN Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $25,950 activity. On Wednesday, June 19 Atkinson James Robert bought $25,950 worth of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Highlander Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 150 shares. Int Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 67,004 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Toth Advisory holds 669 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 8,000 shares. Strs Ohio owns 30,027 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 42,400 are held by Andra Ap. Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Crow Point Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 115,881 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% stake. Prudential Fin has invested 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 3,524 were accumulated by Bancorporation. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Co reported 233,430 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 142,013 shares.

