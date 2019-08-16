Paradigm Capital Management Has Lowered Omnicell (OMCL) Position; Profile of 6 Analysts Covering PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 9,000 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)’s stock declined 6.56%. The Paradigm Capital Management Inc holds 406,100 shares with $32.83 million value, down from 415,100 last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $2.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 79,654 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN

Among 7 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. PDC Energy has $55 highest and $40 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is 79.67% above currents $27.55 stock price. PDC Energy had 14 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of PDCE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Williams Capital Group maintained the shares of PDCE in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Monday, August 12 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. See PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo 53.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $51.0000 54.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $53 Initiates Coverage On

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 32,624 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. 25,943 are held by Monroe Fincl Bank Mi. Millrace Asset owns 1.08% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 15,904 shares. Trexquant Investment LP reported 0.02% stake. Principal Group stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 20,341 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 16,115 shares. Fund Mngmt accumulated 8,100 shares. Connors Investor Inc holds 48,763 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 7,381 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.28 million shares. Gam Ag stated it has 33,311 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.4% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Coldstream Cap Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 2,536 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.05 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Omnicell (OMCL) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) and Encourages Omnicell Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. – OMCL – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell (OMCL) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Tapers ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased Enersys (NYSE:ENS) stake by 15,000 shares to 358,900 valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ribbon Communications Inc stake by 576,080 shares and now owns 2.80 million shares. Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) was raised too.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDC Energy, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 10,598 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 114,196 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.1% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). At Bankshares owns 9,814 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 173,706 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Corecommodity Ltd Liability has 0.77% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 33,443 shares. Van Eck Corp holds 0.31% or 1.56M shares. 22,295 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Brown Advisory stated it has 6,500 shares. Texas-based Ranger Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Mackenzie Fin stated it has 9,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 156 shares. 109,500 are owned by Congress Asset Management Ma.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

The stock increased 4.36% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 215,088 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $328,000 activity. Ellis Mark E had bought 10,000 shares worth $373,000. Lauck Lance had sold 500 shares worth $22,500 on Wednesday, March 20.