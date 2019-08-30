Paradigm Capital Management Has Lowered Its Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Stake; Last Week Navistar International (NAV) Analysts

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) stake by 4.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 30,000 shares as Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)’s stock declined 6.73%. The Paradigm Capital Management Inc holds 671,200 shares with $9.31 million value, down from 701,200 last quarter. Modine Manufacturing Co now has $519.65 million valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 177,834 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT

Among 4 analysts covering Navistar (NYSE:NAV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Navistar has $53 highest and $34 lowest target. $40.75’s average target is 77.64% above currents $22.94 stock price. Navistar had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of NAV in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. See Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $35 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Cleveland Rating: Hold Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased J Jill Group stake by 423,800 shares to 1.49M valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 91,000 shares. Ribbon Communications Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Post-earnings slide for Modine Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $44,488 activity. Appel Dennis P bought 3,180 shares worth $44,488.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt accumulated 22,400 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Snow Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.25% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 280,077 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 20,205 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc has 0.01% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 219,247 shares. Principal Fin Grp reported 565,659 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company has 706,582 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 143,621 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 466,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Savings Bank reported 92,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 550 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Voya Inv Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 20,370 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.01% or 10,369 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 567,786 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp reported 112 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold Navistar International Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation reported 150,449 shares. Stanley Management Ltd Company has invested 3.63% in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV).

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It has a 7.14 P/E ratio. It makes and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

The stock increased 5.71% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 354,759 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS AMENDS 13D FILING; 23/03/2018 – IC Bus Takes chargE™ On The Road; 16/05/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS STICKING TO 16.9% NAVISTAR STAKE FOR NOW; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 16/04/2018 – VW VOWG_p.DE TRUCKS DIVISION CFO SAYS TAKEOVER BID FOR NAVISTAR WOULD MAKE SENSE AT SOME POINT; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – IS NOT REPORTING ANY CHANGES TO ITS PLANS OR PROPOSALS FOR NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL; 18/04/2018 – International Truck And IC Bus Showcase Advanced Technologies At Green Transportation Summit & Expo; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Navistar Outlook to Positive From Stable; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – IT IS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR NAVISTAR UNDER U.S. SECURITIES LAW OR DELAWARE LAW TO INCREASE STAKE IN CO

More notable recent Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Navistar International Corporation’s (NYSE:NAV) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Navistar’s Engine mid-Decade Engine Debacle Drives Customer-Focused Culture Change – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Milan to appeal Navistar ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.