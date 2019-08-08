Paradigm Capital Management Has Lifted Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stake; Shorts at ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVT TR TRUST UNIT CA (ARESF) Lowered By 43.6%

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Capital Management Inc acquired 10,000 shares as Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)’s stock declined 20.28%. The Paradigm Capital Management Inc holds 421,500 shares with $13.33M value, up from 411,500 last quarter. Vocera Communications Inc now has $806.08 million valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 429,918 shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – HOWARD JANZEN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVT TR TRUST UNIT CA (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had a decrease of 43.6% in short interest. ARESF’s SI was 330,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 43.6% from 586,500 shares previously. With 4,600 avg volume, 72 days are for ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVT TR TRUST UNIT CA (OTCMKTS:ARESF)’s short sellers to cover ARESF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 1,190 shares traded. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Technologies stated it has 0.03% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 39,134 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 27,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 0.01% or 678,943 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Freestone Capital Limited Co has invested 0.56% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.23% or 1.84 million shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 56,978 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% or 1.43 million shares in its portfolio. Redwood Invs Limited reported 382,916 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 10,311 are held by Voloridge Invest Management Limited Co. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has 3,005 shares. Signaturefd invested 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Among 4 analysts covering Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Vocera Communications had 8 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was downgraded by Chardan Capital Markets to “Neutral” on Monday, February 11.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) stake by 6,715 shares to 55,190 valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Foundation Building Materials stake by 616,616 shares and now owns 80,000 shares. Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) was reduced too.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $211,867 activity. On Friday, February 15 Spencer Justin sold $151,550 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 1,990 shares valued at $60,317 was made by Carlen Douglas Alan on Friday, February 15.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust operates as a closed-end real estate investment trust in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It engages in the acquisition and operation of commercial/retail and light-industrial properties in western Canada. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio.