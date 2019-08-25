Paradigm Capital Management Has Increased Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stake; Prospector Partners Cut Its Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Stake

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Capital Management Inc acquired 10,000 shares as Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)’s stock declined 20.28%. The Paradigm Capital Management Inc holds 421,500 shares with $13.33 million value, up from 411,500 last quarter. Vocera Communications Inc now has $731.67M valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 432,021 shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.43, REV VIEW $180.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Announces First Quarter Revenue of $40.2 million; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) stake by 12.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc analyzed 15,750 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF)'s stock rose 12.72%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 109,800 shares with $9.43 million value, down from 125,550 last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp now has $17.68B valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $108.23. About 382,298 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity. Debbink Dirk J had bought 182 shares worth $19,965 on Friday, August 16.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "What Makes Cincinnati Financial (CINF) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq" on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat – Nasdaq" published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Interesting CINF Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq" on August 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $115’s average target is 6.26% above currents $108.23 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) rating on Friday, May 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $11000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 24 by M Partners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 37,251 shares. West Oak Ltd reported 270 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 53,433 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prelude Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 807 shares. Regal Advisors Lc accumulated 21,221 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,034 shares. 6,452 are held by Gam Holding Ag. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 4,260 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And, Missouri-based fund reported 94 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Hartford Investment reported 56,716 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,088 shares. Blair William & Il holds 14,233 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. City Hldgs, a West Virginia-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 29,480 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) stake by 188,700 shares to 678,300 valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 16,100 shares and now owns 110,100 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Vocera (NYSE:VCRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vocera has $40 highest and $35 lowest target. $37.33’s average target is 58.85% above currents $23.5 stock price. Vocera had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, February 27. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Selling Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Vocera Communications, Inc.'s (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance" published on April 29, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sectoral Asset Mgmt has 1.45% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Bancshares Of Mellon holds 220,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability holds 287,360 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 40,856 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 8,200 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.88% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Perceptive Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 90,468 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 29,800 are owned by Jefferies Gp Ltd. 46,546 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Freestone Cap holds 300 shares.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) stake by 126,700 shares to 531,200 valued at $29.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) stake by 85,035 shares and now owns 33,965 shares. Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NASDAQ:NATR) was reduced too.