Paradigm Capital Management Has Increased Nn (NNBR) Holding; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $375,040 as Share Value Declined

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nn Inc. (NNBR) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 349,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04M, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nn Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 144,260 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV: NN GROUP APPOINTMENTS IN EXEC AND SPVY BOARDS; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Acquire PMG Intermediate Holding for $375M in Cash; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – CURRENT TERM OF APPOINTMENT OF DELFIN RUEDA ENDS ON 31 MAY 2018; 03/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Paragon Medical; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – INTENDS TO REAPPOINT DELFIN RUEDA AS MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of NN, Inc. (NNBR) on Behalf of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – NN Inc 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 04/04/2018 – NN Group to Reappoint Delfin Rueda as CFO, Executive Board Member; 17/05/2018 – Dutch insurer NN Group to quit tobacco holdings; 19/03/2018 – NN INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 4,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 75,206 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 79,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 11.57 million shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 6,690 shares to 87,235 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 4,934 shares. Moreover, Madrona Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chevy Chase Tru holds 3.68 million shares. King Luther holds 0.61% or 984,360 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 9,035 shares. Daiwa holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 221,959 shares. Fincl Advisory reported 20,750 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Sterneck Cap Ltd Liability invested in 4,141 shares or 0.29% of the stock. West Chester Cap Inc owns 0.75% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,453 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Ca invested in 13,110 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.24% or 4,937 shares. Foundation Resources Management reported 458,563 shares or 7.77% of all its holdings. Moreover, Highlander Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,049 shares. Diversified Tru Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Osborne Prtn Mgmt Lc invested 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NNBR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.97 million shares or 4.49% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 2,863 shares. Moreover, Legal General Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Kennedy Management Inc reported 99,977 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc reported 1,829 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 397,205 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 340,264 shares. 247,820 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.62 million shares stake. Guyasuta Inv Advisors invested in 102,635 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). 2,372 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Citigroup has 8,048 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 481,250 shares.

