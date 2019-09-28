Paradigm Capital Management Has Increased Infinera (INFN) Stake; General Motors Co (GM) Stake Boosted by South Texas Money Management Ltd

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 10,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 605,280 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.32 million, up from 594,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 6.65 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ORION PLANT WILL CONTINUE TO BUILD CHEVROLET BOLT EV AND SONIC AS WELL AS CRUISE AV; 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS AT A MEETING FRIDAY, SENIOR SOUTH KOREAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ASKED THAT GM KOREA DELAY A BOARD VOTE ON FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Rev $36.1B; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – MARIO SPANGENBERG, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST OPERATIONS, HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE JULY 1; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 15/03/2018 – GM TO BUILD PRODUCTION VERSIONS OF CRUISE AV IN MI PLANT; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 07/05/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO PRODUCTION POSTS -0.5 PCT GROWTH IN APRIL FROM MARCH – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – S.Korea to inject $750 million into GM’s S.Korean unit -Yonhap; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea Averts Bankruptcy After Breakthrough in Union Standoff

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Infinera Corp (INFN) by 45.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 373,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, up from 824,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Infinera Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 2.59M shares traded. Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) has declined 53.55% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INFN News: 09/05/2018 – Infinera 1Q Loss $26.3M; 07/03/2018 – RETN Deploys lnfinera XT-3300 for International Network; 09/05/2018 – Infinera Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$213M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Infinera Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INFN); 12/04/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 09/05/2018 – Infinera Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Loss 5c Plus or Minus 2 Cents; 09/03/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.50 FROM $8; 12/03/2018 – Infinera Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8.5 Years; 07/03/2018 – RETN Deploys Infinera XT-3300 for International Network; 19/03/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) by 284,796 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO) by 15,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,115 shares, and cut its stake in Ichor Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold INFN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 8.03% less from 145.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 790,408 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 38,588 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Lc stated it has 57,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.01% in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). 14.25 million are held by Vanguard. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 106,045 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 948 shares. Barclays Plc owns 189,736 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Pnc Financial Svcs Group stated it has 20,000 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Whittier Trust holds 3,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0% in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Paradigm Management Incorporated owns 1.20 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 21,808 shares to 47,678 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,030 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).