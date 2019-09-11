Paradigm Capital Management Has Decreased Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Holding by $5.50 Million; James Investment Research Increases Position in Innospec (IOSP)

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 1473.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 8,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 8,655 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, up from 550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $91.39. About 5,863 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 366,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.46M, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 58,942 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.50M for 118.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 409,700 shares to 834,500 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 82,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nn Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Co Inc owns 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 527,423 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 124,443 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 81,713 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 207,092 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 469,935 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Advisory Rech holds 87,975 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Stephens Inv Mngmt reported 1.72M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 11,200 shares. 883,840 were reported by Hardman Johnston Lc. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,007 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX) by 30,005 shares to 45,890 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,530 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).