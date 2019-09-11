Paradigm Capital Management Has Decreased Its Synnex (SNX) Stake by $2.45 Million; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Declined While D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Stake

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 5.39M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corporation (SNX) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 25,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 107,473 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, down from 133,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $96.98. About 188,856 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Network Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 978 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Contrarius Mgmt Limited invested in 8.21% or 9.23M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 28,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantitative Mgmt Lc has 0.13% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il owns 11,331 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 11,449 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain has 0.03% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 133,748 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated has 890 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 251,600 are held by Swiss Retail Bank. 248,097 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 214 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 55,279 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Is buybuy Baby Segment The Saving Grace For Bed Bath & Beyond’s Revenue Growth? – Forbes” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Catches Investors’ Eye: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Popped 6.1% Wednesday and What Investors Should Think – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $34.61M for 9.45 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 141.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.07 million for 8.48 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 15,000 shares to 358,900 shares, valued at $23.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rtw Retailwinds Inc. by 233,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).