Paradigm Capital Management Has Decreased Its La Z Boy (LZB) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) Position by $320,493

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The institutional investor held 107,700 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, down from 232,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 149,795 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 6,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $870,000, down from 8,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $155.23. About 440,129 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE)

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Employers Holdings’s (NYSE:EIG) Impressive 127% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Know This Before Buying Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company owns 429,909 shares. Moreover, Amer Interest Gru Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Btim has 0.05% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 26,915 shares. Ent Serv Corporation reported 13 shares. 20,032 were reported by First Foundation. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 2,150 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.03% or 27,000 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability reported 48,988 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 48,793 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 5,700 shares. Quantbot Lp stated it has 21,148 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 7,650 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.43 million shares. Martingale Asset Lp reported 4,102 shares.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $198.48M for 22.18 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 9,206 shares to 55,290 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 26,800 shares to 67,200 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 775,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 855,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC).

More notable recent La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strong retail performance for La-Z-Boy in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “La-Z-Boy Comments on Anticipated Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “La-Z-Boy stock declines on weak outlook – MarketWatch” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “La-Z-Boy Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “La-Z-Boy (LZB) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. LZB’s profit will be $25.66 million for 15.32 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold LZB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 40.81 million shares or 0.29% less from 40.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 17,000 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd reported 18,343 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 3.03M shares. Burney Comm reported 7,975 shares. Moreover, American Intl Grp has 0% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 33,842 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 34,213 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt Gp LP has 0.02% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Smith Graham & Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Bridgeway Capital owns 9,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 63,437 shares. Ameritas Investment reported 3,892 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 133,171 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 743,490 shares.