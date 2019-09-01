Paradigm Capital Management Has Cut Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Stake by $547,200; Stock Price Declined; Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL) Shares Declined While Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Increased by $666,565 Its Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 61,200 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 120,977 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C, REPORTED PRELIM 3Q ADJ EPS 10C-11C; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – Ethan Allen 3Q EPS 9c; 19/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Ethereum & bitcoin cash both jumping more than 3% this morning as bitcoin and litcoin are both slightly higher $ETH $BCH $BTC $LTC; 03/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: All of the major cryptocurrencies higher this morning with Ripple up more than 9% $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 17/05/2018 – Movies: Review: `First Reformed’ Is an Epiphany. Ethan Hawke Is, Too; 01/05/2018 – Ethan Allen Unveils New Uptown Look; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 22,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 142,308 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 119,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 12.16M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9,094 shares to 62,301 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,961 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Index Admiral 585 (VTSAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitebox Ltd Liability Com accumulated 16,947 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Telemark Asset Ltd Com has 0.74% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 200,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Van Den Berg Mgmt I Inc holds 292,357 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 4.65M shares. 25,912 are owned by Hbk Investments L P. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 1.23% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 171,551 shares. 19,350 were accumulated by Rothschild Investment Il. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 473 shares. Veritable Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,075 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 1,788 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 3,219 shares. Captrust Fincl owns 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 33,264 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0.04% or 83,420 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 3.85 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

