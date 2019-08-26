Paradigm Capital Management Has Boosted Its Cutera (CUTR) Holding by $6.96 Million; Valuation Rose; As Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Value Rose, Mak Capital One Has Lowered Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cutera Inc. (CUTR) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 409,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The institutional investor held 834,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, up from 424,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cutera Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 29,977 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76 million, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 286,803 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.14M are held by Blackrock. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 18,263 shares. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 18,800 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Sei Company reported 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 255,670 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 4.03% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 38,168 shares. Northern Trust has 560,634 shares. Essex Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.17% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 61,192 shares. 1,050 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.25% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Manatuck Hill Limited Co holds 312,400 shares. Hbk Invs Lp owns 15,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $230.87 million activity. The insider MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold 71,200 shares worth $2.08M. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP also sold $87.18 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CUTR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Services Advisors owns 18,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). State Common Retirement Fund holds 14,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 49,075 shares. Principal Group owns 113,776 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 118,231 shares. 67,560 are held by Walthausen Ltd Co. 16,140 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. North Star Investment Corp holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs invested in 103,127 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 6,600 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Kennedy Cap Management accumulated 210,744 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 20,823 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 110,365 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6,715 shares to 55,190 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 409,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD).