Paradigm Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Fabrinet (FN) as Market Valuation Declined; Archon Capital Management Has Cut Its Digi Intl (DGII) Position by $1.09 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc analyzed 90,645 shares as the company's stock rose 1.63% . The hedge fund held 68,729 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 159,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.64. About 28,370 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc analyzed 69,000 shares as the company's stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 697,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.54M, down from 766,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 133,183 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,140 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Da Davidson And reported 5,874 shares stake. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Wasatch Advisors invested in 0.36% or 626,877 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc has 0.17% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 280,812 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 63,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 146,427 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 56,932 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Morgan Stanley accumulated 154,370 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Loomis Sayles Co Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). 11,440 were reported by Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation. Paloma Ptnrs Management has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Teton reported 7,500 shares.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rtw Retailwinds Inc. by 233,300 shares to 6.02M shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 36,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.