Paradigm Capital Management Cut By $5.50 Million Its Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Position; KONTROL ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES (KNRLF) SI Increased By 3.63%

KONTROL ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) had an increase of 3.63% in short interest. KNRLF’s SI was 42,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.63% from 41,300 shares previously. With 7,400 avg volume, 6 days are for KONTROL ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KNRLF)’s short sellers to cover KNRLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.539 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) stake by 19.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 366,800 shares as Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS)’s stock rose 56.21%. The Paradigm Capital Management Inc holds 1.50 million shares with $23.46 million value, down from 1.87 million last quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solu now has $2.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.06 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish

Kontrol Energy Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy clients in Canada, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.28 million. It offers cogeneration or combined heat and power, and other mechanical equipment installation; smart energy management systems installation; energy retrofits, energy auditing, monitoring and verification, energy project assessment, and mechanical, electrical, and renewable design services; and GHG measurement and verification services, such as stack and continuous emission testing, power generation, due diligence, odour assessment and analytics, compliance consulting, and other engineering services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides engineering services to industrial, municipal, and commercial building owners; and engineering consulting services, including greenhouse gas reporting, air quality testing, emission testing, and renewable energy/power consulting.

