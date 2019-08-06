Paradigm Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Cutera (CUTR); Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holder Linden Advisors LP Cut Holding as Shares Declined

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cutera Inc. (CUTR) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 409,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The institutional investor held 834,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, up from 424,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cutera Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 59,701 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation; 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 556,531 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA FILES PRELIMINARY IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROXY; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Director Nominees Are Lawrence Olanoff, Amy Schulman and Douglas Williams; 19/04/2018 – Allergan’s Dropped Shire Bid Opens Door for Ironwood Activist; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 102,900 shares to 5.60 million shares, valued at $54.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,200 shares, and cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CUTR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Prudential Fin stated it has 23,571 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) or 11,560 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 12,836 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Inc has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 21,279 shares. Barclays Plc reported 12,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management Limited Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 189,469 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). International Gp Inc has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). The Michigan-based Ls Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Greenwood Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 0.13% or 29,687 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 4,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,248 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 204,923 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 242,800 shares or 0% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 63,835 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 11,551 shares. Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,974 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 64,038 shares. Ecor1 Cap Limited Com invested in 4.40 million shares or 5.48% of the stock. 12,094 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 796,204 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Tech 1.625 15Feb27 (Prn) by 56.50M shares to 291.41 million shares, valued at $321.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Ezcorp 2.875 1Jul24 Otc (Prn).