Paradigm Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Kirkland’s (KIRK) by $590,600 as Market Valuation Declined; Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Rose While Ami Asset Management Raised Holding

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) by 27.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 295,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.62% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirkland’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70M market cap company. The stock increased 5.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.49. About 750,904 shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT W. MICHAEL MADDEN RESIGNED; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO RANGE BETWEEN $26 MLN AND $29 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s Announces CEO Transition; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY EPS 50c-EPS 60c; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4Q EPS 79c; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 Sales Up 3%-5%; 14/03/2018 – RT @herbgreenberg: LIVE…from NY, we are partnering with UC-Berkeley, Kynikos and Kirkland/Ellis to present a fraud conference on May 2 in N…

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 6,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 230,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.67 million, up from 223,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 814,669 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com by 7,443 shares to 328,451 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Science Applications Intl Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 7,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,128 shares, and cut its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peddock Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Intll Gru Inc stated it has 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Metropolitan Life invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability holds 21,378 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 422,712 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.05% or 5,391 shares. 4,618 are held by Rampart Mgmt Ltd. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.01% or 156 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 44,539 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Td Asset stated it has 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 0.1% or 719,136 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.02% or 3,100 shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pettee Investors Inc owns 12,113 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold KIRK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 15.07 million shares or 13.58% more from 13.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 146,274 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). 353 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 6,571 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 4,645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 44,262 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 7,004 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Ls Advsrs Lc accumulated 500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 54,400 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 25,647 shares. Legal & General Gru Pcl holds 34,484 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 2,972 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Company stated it has 22,933 shares.

