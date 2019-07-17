Paradigm Asset Management Co Upped Its Stake in Vipshop Holdings LTD (VIPS) by $6.02 Million as Share Price Rose; Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Lifted Position

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 12,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 765,912 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14M, up from 753,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.91% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 6.40M shares traded or 638.19% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 750 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,950 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.81M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 6.70 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 10,633 shares to 230,604 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc/The (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 163,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,609 shares, and cut its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication stated it has 22,364 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 190,751 shares. Kornitzer Ks holds 240,120 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 153,179 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs invested in 61,639 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 196,005 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Inc holds 0.55% or 4.37 million shares. Sei has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 206,234 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 82,048 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 41,100 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 236 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

