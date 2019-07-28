Paradigm Asset Management Co Upped Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) Stake by $47.99 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Position Has Increased by Sabal Trust Co

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 520 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,670 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430.95 million, up from 4,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $91.6. About 376,409 shares traded or 23.92% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,006 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, up from 98,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14,397 shares to 299,896 shares, valued at $24.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 1,250 shares to 23,150 shares, valued at $449.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.