Paradigm Asset Management Co Upped Coca Cola Company (KO) Stake by $9.37 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Matson (MATX) Valuation Rose, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Lowered by $472,500 Its Holding

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 13,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% . The institutional investor held 250,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06 million, down from 264,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 76,333 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1,800 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.35 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 9.17M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 99,901 shares to 519,319 shares, valued at $50.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 685,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold MATX shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 678,936 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company accumulated 25,516 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 102,962 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 229,559 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). New York-based Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). 25,016 are held by Tcw Grp Inc. 18,310 are owned by Oberweis Asset Mngmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Regions Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Barclays Pcl accumulated 28,371 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fincl holds 95,797 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 875 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 4,750 shares to 85,950 shares, valued at $1.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,460 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

