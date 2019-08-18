Paradigm Asset Management Co Trimmed Its Voya Financial (VOYA) Position by $54.95 Million; Share Value Rose; Dorsal Capital Management Cut Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 281,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.93 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 317,901 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 19,270 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962.73M, down from 20,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.01 million shares traded or 52.95% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $147,409 activity. $49,302 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Invest Ltd Liability Co owns 155,799 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 42,228 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors owns 140 shares. 532 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.09% stake. 27,000 are held by Numerixs Invest Tech Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding invested in 0.03% or 645,737 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 142,162 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.04% or 378,688 shares. 28,501 are held by Utah Retirement.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wirecard Ag by 1,430 shares to 13,333 shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Erste Group Bank Ag by 1,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Veoneer Inc..