Paradigm Asset Management Co Trimmed Its Healthcare Realty (HR) Position; Ciena (CIEN) Shorts Up By 5.19%

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Healthcare Realty (HR) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 50 shares as Healthcare Realty (HR)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 4,050 shares with $130.05 million value, down from 4,100 last quarter. Healthcare Realty now has $4.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.48. About 317,903 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 14.26% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) had an increase of 5.19% in short interest. CIEN’s SI was 5.68M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.19% from 5.40M shares previously. With 1.74M avg volume, 3 days are for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s short sellers to cover CIEN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 874,271 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.09 billion. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. It has a 36.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $436,042 activity. $360,222 worth of stock was sold by SMITH GARY B on Thursday, February 7. The insider MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold 2,000 shares worth $75,820.

Among 13 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Ciena Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5300 target in Friday, June 7 report. Rosenblatt maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Argus Research. Deutsche Bank maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, June 7. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Ciena Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Product Prns Limited Co holds 0.54% or 258,100 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 302,418 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Becker Cap Mngmt Inc has 1.06 million shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.60 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cambridge Investment Rech Incorporated invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 1.25M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 25,339 shares. New York-based Element Cap Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company holds 524,328 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Division stated it has 242 shares. Eam Invsts Llc owns 28,286 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 3 are held by Proffitt & Goodson. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Reg stake by 6,340 shares to 57,730 valued at $1.08B in 2019Q1. It also upped British American Tobacco stake by 50 shares and now owns 501 shares. Smiths Group Plc was raised too.