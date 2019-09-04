Paradigm Asset Management Co Trimmed Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake by $28.46 Million; Share Price Rose; Ventas (VTR) Holder Umb Bank N A Has Upped Holding

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc. (BAX) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 350 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 5,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.53M, down from 6,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.09. About 51,984 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 13,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 292,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.68 million, up from 279,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 58,652 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $423.89M for 26.22 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

