Paradigm Asset Management Co Stake in Mfa Financial (MFA) Trimmed by $61.07 Million; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Cut Its Holding in Boeing (BA) as Valuation Declined

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) by 60.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, down from 13,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 1.41M shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 4.83% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. MFA’s profit will be $85.62M for 9.54 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1,350 shares to 10,210 shares, valued at $464.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reg by 1,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Terumo Corp.

More notable recent MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MFA Financial, Inc. Names Gudmundur Kristjansson and Bryan Wulfsohn Co-Chief Investment Officers – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MFA Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share – PRNewswire” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “7.85% Baby Bond Looking Like A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2017. More interesting news about MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Convertible Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Solid Fundamental REIT, Strong Management, Upgraded From Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MFA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1.06M shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company has 452,974 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Mngmt stated it has 10,324 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Paradigm Asset owns 5,550 shares. 10,228 were reported by Asset Management Inc. Moreover, Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp has 0.01% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 513,483 shares. Dean Associates Limited Co stated it has 1.04M shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Boston Partners accumulated 6.39M shares. California-based Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Incorporated has invested 0.04% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). State Street Corporation has 7.86 million shares. Jennison Assoc Lc invested in 13.99M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.98% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). 83,921 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,252 were reported by Dubuque Financial Bank Tru. Tiedemann Llc stated it has 3,741 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Holderness Investments invested 2.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Canandaigua Bankshares Tru holds 0.73% or 10,009 shares in its portfolio. Colony stated it has 73,622 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated has 48,088 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Security National Trust stated it has 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cna Financial Corporation stated it has 9,400 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Maple Mngmt owns 19,396 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 2,684 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 100 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.23% or 7,787 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Llc, a New York-based fund reported 632 shares. Martin And Tn owns 5,342 shares. Burke & Herbert Natl Bank & Tru Co holds 2.45% or 7,272 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Boeing takes new technologies out of the lab and onto ecoDemonstrator flying test bed – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FAA Official Sees Boeing’s 737 Max Flying By December – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.