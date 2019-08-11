Paradigm Asset Management Co Stake in Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Increased by $5.47 Million as Share Value Declined; Pnc (PNC) Shareholder Berkshire Asset Management Lifted Holding

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc (PNC) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 8,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 200,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63M, up from 192,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02M shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 19,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.77M, up from 18,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 242,814 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,108 were reported by Ww Asset Management Inc. Cincinnati holds 473,000 shares. 38,542 are held by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.35% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa reported 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Crossvault Cap Mngmt Lc has 2.99% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Parkside Bancorporation And Trust invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Cambridge Trust has 1.85% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 252,564 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation has 0.17% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cap Intl Sarl holds 6,300 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg holds 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 2,274 shares. Hamel Associate owns 37,415 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.47% stake. 200,343 are owned by Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd. The Ohio-based Park Corp Oh has invested 0.47% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 9,554 shares to 8,618 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Sector Etf (XLE) by 5,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,434 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNC Declares Dividend Of 95 Cents On Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 300 shares to 5,740 shares, valued at $355.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).