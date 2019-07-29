Paradigm Asset Management Co Stake in Entergy Corp. (ETR) Trimmed by $172.13 Million as Stock Price Rose; Dupont Capital Management Increases Stake in Procter Gamble Co/The (PG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp. (ETR) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,740 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13B, down from 34,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $104.19. About 175,967 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy; 05/03/2018 ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $78; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 76% POWER FROM 1%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 43,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,440 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, up from 186,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.82. About 1.70 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation has 6,968 shares. Accredited Invsts Incorporated reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tobam invested in 8,842 shares. Wespac Advsr invested in 5,939 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 195,729 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 3.17M shares or 0.94% of the stock. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Company holds 1.22% or 50,588 shares. 32,063 are owned by Brookmont Cap Management. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 0.49% or 175,406 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy has invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 683 are owned by Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors. Tdam Usa accumulated 203,085 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 79,418 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,365 shares to 50,190 shares, valued at $89.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 164,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,677 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald S Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability owns 121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.06% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 34,095 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has 0.02% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 6,735 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 0.01% or 12,267 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Sa holds 2,370 shares. Nwq Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 204,449 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 1,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.60 million shares. Allstate has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Asset Mngmt One holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 152,009 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 15,099 shares. The Texas-based Moody Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Conning holds 5,053 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Horrell Capital Mngmt accumulated 31,197 shares. Sei Investments owns 0.03% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 94,189 shares.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 22.91% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ETR’s profit will be $273.76 million for 18.88 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.29% EPS growth.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 50 shares to 1,250 shares, valued at $60.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) by 50 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650 shares, and has risen its stake in Reed Elsevier Plc.