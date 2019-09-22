Paradigm Asset Management Co Raised Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Holder Washington Trust Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 73,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01B, up from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 6,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,772 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, down from 95,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44M shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Is A Buy Following Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,950 shares to 1,250 shares, valued at $90.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,850 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 69,516 shares. Moreover, Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated has 0.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability reported 74,145 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Lc owns 2.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 870,936 shares. Whittier has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 6,888 are held by Wealth Architects Llc. Amer Century has invested 0.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 85.59M shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. 1,320 were accumulated by Alphaone Inv Svcs Lc. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.13M shares. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru invested 5.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regions Financial accumulated 1.22M shares. Comgest Global Invsts Sas owns 399,400 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel, a California-based fund reported 20,450 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.08% or 410,292 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Red-Hot Procter & Gamble Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing – Schaeffers Research” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Trio of Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G CEO Taylor, activist investor Peltz laugh off proxy battle as stock soars – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.