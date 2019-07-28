Paradigm Asset Management Co Lowered Fulton Finl Corp. (FULT) Holding by $17.80 Million; Market Value Declined; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Cut Agenus (AGEN) Position by $410,000; Valuation Declined

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agenus Inc (AGEN) by 63.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agenus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 692,823 shares traded. Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has declined 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGEN News: 15/03/2018 – Agenus 4Q Loss $35M; 17/05/2018 – Agenus to Present Clinical Data on Lead Programs at ASCO 2018; 07/05/2018 – AGENUS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $52.3 MLN AND $60.2 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 AND DECEMBER 31, 2017 RESPECTIVELY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Agenus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGEN); 01/05/2018 – AgenTus Therapeutics to Present on Novel TCR Platform and Progress at PEGS Summit in Boston, MA; 08/05/2018 – AGENUS SAYS ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY UNDER SALES AGREEMENT NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR USE – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 08/05/2018 – AGENUS: ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY NOT AVAILABLE; 15/03/2018 Agenus 4Q Loss/Shr 35c; 15/03/2018 – AGENUS INC – CASH, AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $60.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp. (FULT) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 1,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,550 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.59M, down from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 503,128 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 3.71% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 20/03/2018 – Fulton Fincl Raises Dividend to 12c; 14/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Ex-Chief Fulton to sign with Texans; 22/03/2018 – Fulton Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Fulton Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Exclusive: Ousted Lithonia PD Chief talks to CBS46, resigns Fulton Co. job after Bulldog questions; 12/03/2018 Football Rumors: Texans Likely To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Financial Corporation Subsidiary Banks; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Texans To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold FULT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 107.72 million shares or 2.49% less from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advisors stated it has 0.38% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 264,871 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 175,546 were reported by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Bluecrest Management reported 24,858 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Valley Advisers owns 26,441 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Hillcrest Asset Limited Liability Company reported 753,693 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Connors Investor Ser holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 10,626 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 0.05% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) or 14,908 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 12,116 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 61,764 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olympus Corp by 21,100 shares to 26,800 shares, valued at $291.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Julius Baer Group Ltd by 720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 75,192 shares to 100,428 shares, valued at $17.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Call).

Analysts await Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Agenus Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -375.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AGEN shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 43.68 million shares or 15.57% more from 37.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 2 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 1.70M shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). D E Shaw & Company stated it has 0.01% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 392,336 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc invested in 987 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0% or 22,409 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 117,600 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Barclays Pcl reported 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 118,079 shares.