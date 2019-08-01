Paradigm Asset Management Co Lowered Conocophillips (COP) Stake as Share Value Declined; Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Cut Position as Stock Price Rose

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20B, down from 18,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 7.84 million shares traded or 25.22% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 49.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 27,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 28,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 56,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.29. About 1.63 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 17.90 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 86,633 shares to 104,924 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 52,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. The insider CAFARO DEBRA A sold 68,084 shares worth $4.36M.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Tractor (NYSE:CAT) by 50 shares to 500 shares, valued at $67.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Randstad Holding Nv by 710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,692 shares, and has risen its stake in B Shs.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.