Paradigm Asset Management Co Lowered Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $28.17 Million; Celanese (CE) Stock Price Rose While Lapides Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 57,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.8. About 193,091 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 42,780 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.93M, down from 45,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 2.43M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 29,200 shares to 151,300 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 145,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Celanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 per share – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 23, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78 million for 11.02 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 165,207 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 6,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 40,141 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 6,695 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Company holds 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 9,699 shares. Private Mgmt Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 116,695 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 0.11% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 24,145 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc invested in 0.12% or 26,100 shares. 117,288 are owned by Martingale Asset Limited Partnership. 11,035 were reported by Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division accumulated 104 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Scotia stated it has 9,134 shares.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $338.12 million for 9.90 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wh Smith Plc by 2,440 shares to 22,550 shares, valued at $623.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tokyo Electron Ltd by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Re.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 45,577 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Jefferies Group Llc holds 229,285 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Essex Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0.02% stake. Dynamic Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.81% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Credit Capital Investments Ltd Com has 247,000 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 104,892 shares. 335,592 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 0.48% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.23 million shares. 95,905 are owned by Wolverine Asset Management Limited. 768 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.74M shares. 98,389 are owned by Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings.