Paradigm Asset Management Co Lifted Old Rep Intl Corp. (ORI) Stake; Principal Financial Group Position in Stamps Com (STMP) Cut as Shares Declined

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp. (ORI) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.73 million, up from 3,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 1.10 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 8,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 132,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79 million, down from 140,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 8.50% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $62.31. About 914,008 shares traded or 34.11% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 2.55M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 71,836 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Tru Communication has invested 0.05% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Bp Public Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 32,000 shares. 31,047 were reported by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs. Foster And Motley stated it has 114,410 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability has 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 150,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Destination Wealth Management owns 5,496 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 3.25 million shares. North Star Investment Management holds 2.07% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 849,032 shares. Kepos Lp holds 0.08% or 51,670 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co (NYSE:AWK) by 900 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $104.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Fincl Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,570 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK).

