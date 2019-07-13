Paradigm Asset Management Co Lifted By $47.99 Million Its Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) Stake; Ampco-pittsburgh (AP) Sellers Increased By 8.32% Their Shorts

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) stake by 12.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc acquired 520 shares as Fomento Economico Mex (FMX)’s stock rose 7.89%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 4,670 shares with $430.95 million value, up from 4,150 last quarter. Fomento Economico Mex now has $174.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.42. About 219,421 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division

Ampco-pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) had an increase of 8.32% in short interest. AP’s SI was 369,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.32% from 341,200 shares previously. With 49,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Ampco-pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP)’s short sellers to cover AP’s short positions. The SI to Ampco-pittsburgh Corporation’s float is 4.09%. It closed at $3.98 lastly. It is down 60.30% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AP News: 14/03/2018 Ampco-Pittsburgh 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 18/04/2018 – AMPCO-PITTSBURGH UNIT TO UP PRICE ON FORGED, CAST ROLLS 8-10%; 10/05/2018 – Ampco-Pittsburgh 1Q EPS 8c; 18/04/2018 – AMPCO-PITTSBURGH – UNION ELECTRIC STEEL IS INCREASING ITS PRICING LEVELS BY ABOUT 8-10% FOR ALL FORGED AND CAST ROLL PRODUCT LINES WORLDWIDE; 30/04/2018 – AMPCo and Wiley Announce New Publishing Partnership; 14/03/2018 – AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORP QTRLY SALES $114.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Ampco-Pittsburgh :Union Electric Steel Is Increasing Its Pricing Levels by 8%-10% for All Forged and Cast Roll Pdt Lines Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – AMPCO & WILEY REPORT NEW PUBLISHING PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AP); 18/04/2018 – Ampco-Pittsburgh Subsidiaries to Increase Price on Forged and Cast Rolls

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.80 million. It operates in two divisions, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. It currently has negative earnings. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the gas and oil, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 5.98 million shares or 3.15% more from 5.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfax Ltd Can holds 0.04% or 260,000 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) for 752,959 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 51,400 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen Com Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP). Blackrock invested in 222,334 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) for 6,490 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 436,024 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 939 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 12,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Trust holds 0% or 13,150 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 66,238 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 0.04% or 1.46 million shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 464,800 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $158,813 activity. GERMAN MICHAEL I bought 10,000 shares worth $39,457. Louis Berkman Investment CO had bought 1,500 shares worth $6,674 on Monday, May 20.

