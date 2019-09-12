Paradigm Asset Management Co Increases Holding in Black Hills (BKH); Shareholder Edgestream Partners LP Boosted International Business Machs (IBM) Holding

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 125.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 96,884 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 05/03/2018 KNBN-TV Rapid City: South Dakota’s snowmobiling season starts in early December and lasts through late March. The Black Hills; 14/03/2018 – Black Hills Rebuffs $1.1 Billion Offer for Colorado Utility; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% Position in Black Hills; 21/05/2018 – GREATLAND GOLD – COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF HISTORIC DATA HAS IDENTIFIED FOUR DISTINCT ZONES OF GOLD MINERALISATION AT ITS 100% OWNED BLACK HILLS LICENCE; 21/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 14/03/2018 – Wyoming PSC: March 13, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Gas; 25/05/2018 – Black Hills Receiver LLC Stabilizes Operations of 19 Healthcare Facilities in South Dakota; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS: SENDS LETTER ACKNOWLEDGING RECEIPT OF OFFER; 16/05/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 15/03/2018 – Black Hills Rebuffs a $1.1 Billion Offer for Colorado Utility

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 276.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 3,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 5,382 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, up from 1,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $142.77. About 862,693 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oakbrook Invests Ltd holds 7,619 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc owns 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1.51M shares. Argi Inv Service Limited Liability holds 25,978 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 18,656 are held by Gamco Investors Et Al. 23,908 are held by Fragasso Group Inc Inc. 10 holds 4,719 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 3,873 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 3,929 shares stake. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma reported 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,785 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.39% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 12.00M shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,096 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 15 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $886.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 94,583 shares to 5,028 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 14,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,449 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold BKH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 52.47 million shares or 1.91% more from 51.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,873 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. 135,042 are held by Farmers Merchants Invests. Hightower Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 20,412 shares. Sit Inv Associates has 0% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Amer Interest holds 143,668 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. American Century Companies stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 16,131 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 193,852 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) or 210 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 56 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Rothschild And Asset Management Us invested in 578,581 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 62,205 shares. 28,574 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 150 shares to 8,380 shares, valued at $2.11 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,110 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Fght Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).