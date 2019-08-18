Paradigm Asset Management Co Increased Caterpillar Tractor (CAT) Stake By $6.77 Million; Flanigans Enterprises (BDL) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Flanigans Enterprises Inc (BDL) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 4 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 3 reduced and sold positions in Flanigans Enterprises Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 272,551 shares, up from 270,695 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Flanigans Enterprises Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Caterpillar Tractor (CAT) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc acquired 50 shares as Caterpillar Tractor (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 500 shares with $67.75 million value, up from 450 last quarter. Caterpillar Tractor now has $65.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.55 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell & Loewy invested in 0.07% or 3,650 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Benedict Fincl Advisors reported 1,941 shares stake. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 39,720 shares. Pictet Asset has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 593,618 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc reported 7,963 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 38,500 shares. Strategic Service Inc has invested 0.28% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Whitnell And, Illinois-based fund reported 1,798 shares. Fil Ltd has 182,314 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 2,960 shares. Dubuque Bankshares And Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 890 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 777,186 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $121.43’s average target is 4.29% above currents $116.43 stock price. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Sell”. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 26.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Alexion Pharm. (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 150 shares to 300 valued at $40.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) stake by 1,000 shares and now owns 18,050 shares. Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was reduced too.

Another recent and important Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) news was published by Quotes.Wsj.com which published an article titled: “DAVE Stock Price & News – Famous Dave’s of America Inc. – Wall Street Journal” on April 17, 2018.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. for 953 shares. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owns 1,524 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 351 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,988 shares.