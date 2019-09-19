Paradigm Asset Management Co Holds Position in Autozone (AZO); As Tesla (TSLA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Cut Its Position

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.95 million, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1158.22. About 184,671 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 56.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 5,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 4,654 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 10,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $246.3. About 3.97 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/04/2018 – Taking Time to Reflect on Tesla’s Difficult Week: Fully Charged; 09/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s $2.6bn compensation package at Tesla opposed by ISS; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages; 16/04/2018 – Tesla Temporarily Pauses Production of the Model 3 Sedan Again; 27/04/2018 – Tesla Expects to Make Some Money Off Elon Musk’s Tunnel Company; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS SAYS TESLA MODEL 3 FALLS SHORT OF A CR RECOMMENDATION; 05/04/2018 – CleanTechnica: Volkswagen of America Appoints Ex-Tesla Manager As Vice President Of NAR-G4 Team; 12/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS CO WITHDREW FROM PARTY AGREEMENT WITH NTSB BECAUSE IT REQUIRES THAT TESLA NOT RELEASE INFORMATION ABOUT AUTOPILOT TO THE PUBLIC; 25/05/2018 – Tesla Announces Slew Of ‘key’ Hires, Says More Hiring To Come — MarketWatch

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth reported 2,268 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 0.23% or 2,768 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp accumulated 0.01% or 7,835 shares. Jnba Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 16,776 are held by Amalgamated Bank. Creative Planning holds 0.05% or 69,322 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Fincl Group stated it has 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Yale owns 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,005 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0% or 171 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,714 shares. Cambridge Advisors owns 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 18,664 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 226,113 shares. 4,109 are owned by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 8,825 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720. The insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought 360 shares worth $79,816.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Company owns 140 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 39 shares. Amer Century Cos invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ajo LP has invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.39% or 38,964 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Tru accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp owns 33 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshfield Assocs has invested 8.28% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 237,680 shares. Cognios Cap accumulated 1,966 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Bp Pcl reported 0.12% stake. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, Washington-based fund reported 35 shares. Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.35% or 14,093 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division stated it has 788 shares.

